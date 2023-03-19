Through the door of the Berks County Genealogical Society inside Goggleworks in Reading, Elizabeth Sustello met with her genealogy class. It is her first of four classes, teaching something she calls a lifetime pursuit.

"It's not only a hobby, it's a necessity in order to gather your family information and to do it for your grandchildren," said Sustello.

Something she has been teaching for 15 years now. We have seen genealogy used from solving cold cases to learning more about ancestors. Sustello tells us she is starting the class by showing participants how to gather information, where to get it and how to get it. Inside the society you can find all kinds of records.

"There's so many things you learn that has nothing to do with genealogy per se, except where things are, names of different things, you learn geography, you learn history," said Sustello.

Louise Gabel is in the class. Gabel, who tells us she has deep roots in Berks County said it is something she has been interested in for the last number of years.

"I can really learn proper procedures; I can learn how to look at original sources and find out more about my family," said Gabel.

In what she said feels like time travel in a way.

"It gives my life I think so much more context to know you know some of what Betty talked about is knowing who you are," said Gabel.

"This is a job that's endless. You get started with this and there's no end to it," said Sustello.