Picking up her favorite toy unicorn, is a struggle for four-year-old Saphara of Berks County. "I like little things," Saphara said, while attempting to hold the figurine in her hand.
Saphara can't bend her arms and she doesn't have any knee-caps. Those are some of the side effects of a rare disorder called Arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC), which limits her joint movements.
In many cases, infants born with AMC will never walk. "We took her to CHOP and they said to prepare for the worst," Saphara's grandmother, Tanya Fierro explained. "They told us she may need a ventilator, may never be able to walk."
However, Saphara didn't need a ventilator, and just last year she started walking -- slowly but surely. "It was the best feeling to know that she can walk and talk and feed herself," Tanya explained.
Now, Tanya and Saphara are helping to raise awareness about AMC. They along with State Senator Judy Schwank, are working to establish June 30 of this year, as "AMC Awareness Day."
"Not everyone in the state of PA even knows about AMC so it's great to get the word out," Tanya said.
Tanya also started a GoFundMe page. She's raising money to take Saphara and her mom, to the AMCSI Conference in Arizona this summer. She said it's an opportunity for Saphara, to meet with other kids who have the same disorder, while also connecting with top doctors from across the country. "There are doctors from all over that go out there, physical therapists," Tanya explained.
While Saphara's range of motion may be small, her dreams, are big. She wants to dance.
Her grandmother plans to sign her up for classes this fall, because she wants Saphara to always remember that her disorder will never define her. "She doesn't see anything different in herself," Tanya said through tears. "I look at her and I thank God everyday."