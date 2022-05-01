READING, Pa. - The Berks County Heritage Center is welcoming back visitors for its 2022 season. 

The destination at 1102 Red Bridge Road, is now open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays noon to 4 p.m.

Guided tours are available at different locations within the heritage center, including a wagon works, canal center and one-room schoolhouse. Tickets for adults are $7, seniors (over 60) $6 and children 7-18 $5. Kids 6 and under get in free.

The 2022 season runs until October 30th. For more information visit the heritage center web site or call (610) 374-8839

