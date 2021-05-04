We are honoring American Red Cross Berks County Heroes. Our first hero is just a teenager who is attempting to get outside of his comfort zone.
17-year-old Danny Smith starts most mornings online. Instead travelling to Wilson High School, he turns on the computer at home in Sinking Spring.
Virtual learning hasn't been easy but it did afford him some time to start thinking about how he could help. All around him, folks were dealing with the pandemic.
Doctors and nurses are working long hours and Danny thought they might be hungry. He created a GoFundMe page to help. People started donating.
GO FISH! Seafood Restaurant owner Heather Clark had just laid off most her staff but when she saw the money Danny raised, she donated her own and started cooking.
Twice a week for a month, with the money they raised on GoFundMe and Heather's generous donation, GO FISH! made the meals and Danny and his dad delivered them to more than 350 frontline workers.