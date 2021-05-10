READING, Pa. - Some Berks County high school students graduated from Reading Area Community College on Friday night.
Madison Albright earned her Associate's Degree in three years while attending Daniel Boone Area High School in a dual enrollment program.
She's the first student from the district to graduate through the program.
Madison says the pandemic created challenges, forcing her to learn at home.
She says she's thrilled to have cleared the hurdle.
"I'm just so excited to be here and I encourage anybody else who has the opportunity to do this to take full advantage of this opportunity," Madison said.
Madison says she'll be attending Alvernia University as a criminal justice major.
Oley Valley High School senior William "Kit" Jackson also graduated through a dual enrollment program.
He's the first student to do so through that district's program.