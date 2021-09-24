It's a grim pandemic milestone in Berks County.
The coroner's office has now confirmed 1,000 COVID-19 deaths.
The coroner says the county's seen even more when you include probable deaths.
The deaths are taking a toll on the families and friends of those we've lost... and those tasked with taking care of them.
The folks who work at the coroner's office said they knew the county was getting close to reaching the milestone, but these last 18 months have been like nothing they've ever seen before, even workers who've been doing this kind of work for decades.
"It was bad. Everybody was busy. One person had to take time off because they were exposed to it," acting Berks County Coroner John Hollenbach said.
At the height of the pandemic, the acting Berks County coroner says he did not take a day off for almost two months.
Hollenbach says last year, when things were at their worst, his office seemed overwhelmed at times.
"We were getting all those positives and sometimes double digits of deaths per day, we are just not seeing that now which I'm very thankful for," Hollenbach said.
Right now, the county has 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 26 probable deaths. He says most of the deaths he's seeing now are people who were not vaccinated, which he believes is just another reason for people to get the COVID vaccine.
"And people should be contemplating getting it," he said. "You know I heard all the stories and things that you're going to get the microchip in you, but to me it does appear that (the vaccine) works."
He's also heard all the stories about people believing that somehow the county profits if they say someone died from COVID and he wants to assure all the people of Berks County that's not the case.
"Berks County gets no money," he said. "This office gets no money from the state or anybody else if we have COVID on the death certificate."
He says even though there is a surge in the number of cases because of the Delta variant., the people he sees here are predominantly unvaccinated, just another reason he says to get the vaccine unless you want to end up a number in his computer.