READING, Pa. | Despite the lines at Santander Arena, people aren't heading out to see the Reading Royals on Tuesday, they're casting their ballots.
But this election day, there's been an uncharacteristically low turnout.
"It's been a little slow, only about a handful of people have come in and I've been here for about an hour," commented Alicia Cooper, a poll worker. "Hopefully after work people will come out more."
"It's a beautiful day, there's no excuse not to get out and vote," said Berks County Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt. "It would be nice if everyone who was registered voted."
Barnhardt commented that they've worked out the kinks after the last two elections, so Tuesday's process was smooth sailing.
"Trial and error," he noted. "This is our third time doing the mail in ballots and we've got it down to a real science."
Workers are expected to count about 12,000 mail in ballots. For this election, the county has three high speed cutters and scanners, which means unlike last time, people will know the results much sooner.
Now, city officials and even poll workers are simply hoping more voters turnout to cast their ballots.
"Because it's about your community, we live here, you live here," Cooper noted. "If you want change you have to vote."