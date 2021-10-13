READING, Pa. - Right now, those with Berks County Elections Services are processing mail-in ballot applications and focusing on signing up poll workers to help on Election Day.
"We have 202 polling locations," said County Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt. "We need around 1,200 people. We critically need them in Muhlenberg, Topton and the city of Reading. We will take people from those areas and other areas of the county."
Poll workers will get paid $180 a day and also receive paid training.
"You'll learn the basics of the system, the technology of how someone can sign up to vote, how they sign up at the polls, if they don't have the proper ID, how that works, provisional ballots," Barnhardt explained.
Commissioner Barnhardt describes it as a lot of clerical work. He says people should not be wary if they've never done it before, as they will not be sent out alone.
"You are not gonna be out there on your own, you will be teamed up with four or five other people, don't be fearful that we would send you some place by yourself," said Barnhardt.
The county says non-presidential election years always are tough to get more people. Last year, for example, they got 600 emails from people asking to work the polls.
"Every election is just as important as every other election," Barnhardt said. "They are not off-year elections. They are not, they are very important and we need the same number of people at the polls."