MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – The Berks County Intermediate Unit (BCIU) has launched a mental health resources website for members of the community.

The website provides key resources and information for administrators, school mental health workers, parents and students to support mental health and well-being.

Many parents, school staff and community members may be unaware of the resources available to them within Berks County. The website acts as a sole location to house easily accessible mental health resources and information.

“Although national resources are very important, having local resources in one location is key to ensuring families, schools and community members can get the help they need," said Sara George, assistant director of BCIU's Office of Early Childhood and Student Services. "Families are much more comfortable reaching out for help when they have one place to go and know that help is available in the immediate local area.”

Information and resources on the website include:

· Local hotlines and immediate support

· Important information organized by mental health disorder

· Counseling and services in Berks County

· Resources specific to administrators, school mental health workers, parents, and students

· Important contact information

Members of the community are encouraged to visit the website at berksiu.org/bcmentalhealth