BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) announced Friday that Berks County Intermediate Unit (BCIU) is receiving $3.18 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

This funding comes in the form of grants for Head Start and Early Head Start programs. Houlahan, who also represents parts of neighboring Chester County, said the Chester County Intermediate Unit will receive $1.68 million for its programs.

“Head Start programs are essential for the growth and development of so many children in our community. I’m so thankful both BCIU and CCIU have such great programs in Berks and Chester Counties,” said Houlahan.

Head Start is an HHS program that provides comprehensive early childhood education, health, nutrition and parent involvement services to low-income children and families.

“Serving 430 children supported by federal funds across 30 classrooms, the Berks County Head Start Program focuses on supporting the growth and development of the whole child by working in partnership with families to address nutrition, parent engagement, social services, disabilities, and mental health," said Jill Hackman, BCIU executive director. "We are very fortunate to have the continued support of our Pennsylvania federal legislators and thank them for their recognition of the importance of early childhood education."