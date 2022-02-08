READING, Pa. -- Students in Berks County will brainstorm some ideas to make transportation more efficient and safer.
The Berks County Intermediate Unit is hosting the ninth annual "STEM Design Challenge" this month. The event aims to conjure up ideas on how to make public transportation systems safer, cleaner and healthier.
The challenge will be held on Feb. 22 and Feb. 25 at the BCIU Main Office in Reading from 9:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is not open to the public.
Students will be tasked with improving current transportation systems such as air travel and vehicle travel using use K’Nex pieces and recyclable materials, BCIU said.
Teams will be judged in five different categories: creativity, teamwork, challenge success, design and presentation.
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The purpose of the competition is to increase STEM-related educational opportunities for students at the regional and state levels, BCIU said.