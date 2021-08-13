Listen to it. See it. And don’t adjust your viewing device - this is not virtual - but in person Berks County Jazz Fest 2021.
“I’ve heard about it for years," Jerome McGriff said. "This is the first year that I actually got the opportunity to come up and shoot it.”
From the Santander Performing Arts Center to the Doubletree Hotel and across Berks County, the 30th edition of the Berks Jazz Fest is underway. But was there any doubt?
“I was positive that it was going to happen," volunteer Mark Dolinski said. "You gotta be optimistic. It’s such a great event for the city and the county. You gotta look for it and make it happen that’s what we’re trying to do today.”
“Music is in the air and so is a sense of appreciation as in person jazz returns to Berks.”
“It’s a fantastic event and showcases the best of Berks Bounty," Dolinski said. "All the different artists coming, they want to come and just a great way for people to see the welcoming personality of Berks County.”
There’s all the things we remember about the past three decades of groundbreaking jazz - but there’s signs of the times that don’t involve instruments and improv.
“You see mine under my chin," McGriff said. "I’m getting ready to put it back up. Just had my meal they provided. If everybody is smart everybody puts their mask on. Hopefully this won’t create anything.”
Jazz once again descends on the county for two weeks of music, with many hoping the only thing it creates is positive memories.