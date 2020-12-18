EXETER TWP., Pa. – Little Ayden from Reading shopped until he dropped Thursday night, wandering the aisles of the Target in Exeter Township with $200 to spend, thanks to the Central Berks Regional Police Department.
"When they called, I started crying when I got off the phone because I didn't expect this, a $200 blessing for him to pick out toys for Christmas,” said Brittany Weikel, Ayden’s mother.
Ayden was one of 20 local students chosen for the second annual “Shop with a Cop” event, which is supported by donations from local businesses and families. His mother called it the biggest blessing.
"I didn't know how I was going to pay for Christmas this year for my kids,” said Weikel.
Weikel said they fell on hard times after losing her grandmother in October.
"So we've been struggling financially and emotionally with her death, and this is an experience that's good for him because he's been struggling too,” said Weikel.
The police officers say they get a lot out of it, too.
"It's a great opportunity for us to give," said Officer Sulivette Morales. "We do a lot of serving and protecting, but we actually get to engage with the community and the children, and we just love being here."
Morales said the event helps bridge the gap between police and the people.
"It's very important for them to know that we are here for them, that we want to not only protect them, but we want to supply any need that they have,” she explained.
In the true spirit of giving, little Ayden says he's using his gift card on Christmas gifts for his sister.
"I'm just going to find something really special for her."