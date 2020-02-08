The law enforcement community in Berks County is mourning the death of a beloved K-9 who served with a local officer killed in the line of duty nearly a decade ago.
K-9 Jynx died Saturday, according to to Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht.
Jynx's handler was Deputy Sheriff Kyle Pagerly, who was shot and killed in 2011 while serving an arrest warrant in Albany Township.
The K-9 was retired after Pagerly's death.
Jynx was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer last year, but lived longer than expected.
Weaknecht said members of the Berks County Sheriff K-9 Division and Reading Police K-9 handlers were present Saturday afternoon "to pay their respects to our Hero, K-9 Jynx."
A social media post from the Berks County District Attorney's Office said Jynx "crossed the rainbow bridge to be reunited with Deputy Kyle Pagerly."
Weaknecht asks people to keep the Pagerly family in their prayers "as they grieve the loss of Jynx."