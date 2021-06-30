EXETER TWP., Pa. | This Independence Day, law enforcement in Berks County announced they are participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over impaired driving awareness campaign.
In support of the law enforcement community’s dedication to protecting the lives of residents in their communities, residents will see officers working together during this holiday weekend to take drunk drivers off the roads, officials say.
These expanded efforts to protect against impaired driving will be conducted in a fair and equitable way, via DUI Roving Patrols and DUI Checkpoints where officers will target impaired drivers.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 10,142 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2019 that involved an alcohol-impaired driver.
With Fourth of July festivities wrapping up late in the evening, more cars will be on the roads at night, officials say. In 2019, 515 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes over the July 4 holiday period, and 38% (198) of those fatalities occurred in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes.
“We want our community to enjoy the Fourth of July holiday, but we also want responsible drivers on the roads,” said Sergeant David Bentz Exeter Township Police & Berks County Coordinator North Central Regional DUI Enforcement Program.
“We repeat this message constantly, but it is still a critical issue: Drunk driving is deadly and illegal. Remember: if you are caught, drinking and driving you will be arrested. Driving under the influence of any substance will land you a DUI,” he noted.
From 2015 to 2019, there were 1,339 drivers killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes over the 4 of July holiday period. About 38% (512) of the drivers killed were alcohol-impaired (BAC of .08+).
During the 2019 July 4 holiday period, 69% of those who died in alcohol-impaired crashes were in a crash involving at least one driver or motorcycle operator with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) at or above .15.
Nighttime hours are especially dangerous, officials warn. Over the 2019 July 4 holiday period, of the 198 people who died in alcohol-impaired motor vehicle traffic crashes, almost 4 out of 5 (79%) of them occurred in nighttime crashes.
“Sadly, many people think driving impaired is no big deal,” said Sergeant Bentz. “We’ve seen it all, and we can spot a drunk driver on the road. A DUI will follow you throughout your life, so this is a gamble that is just not worth taking. Under no circumstances is it ever acceptable to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after you’ve been drinking. Doing so endangers you, your passengers, and everyone on the road with you.”
County officials ask residents they celebrate with a plan this Fourth of July, and Berks County Police and NHTSA are working together to urge drivers to designate a sober driver before heading out for the day.
If you plan on drinking, plan on not driving.
Berks County Police recommend using safe alternatives to drinking and driving, such as calling an Uber or Lyft, designating a sober driver, watching out for intoxicated friends and family who may get behind the wheel, or calling the police if you see someone driving while intoxicated.
This Fourth of July, commit to only driving 100% sober.
For more information on impaired driving, go online.