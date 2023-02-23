MONACA, Pa. - Two state senators who serve parts of Berks County are hearing the emotional stories from Pennsylvanians who are reeling after the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment.

Senators Katie Muth and Tracy Pennycuick are on the state Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, which hosted the emotional hearing.

Thursday, the victims took an oath and testified during the hearing at Community College of Beaver County.

Many of the speakers live in Beaver County, which shares a border with East Palestine, and say their lives have been upended.

"On Friday, February 3, our lives became a living nightmare," said Lonnie Miller, a Pennsylvania native who now lives in East Palestine.

Twenty days after three dozen freight cars, 11 carrying hazardous materials, derailed at the Pennsylvania - Ohio state line, Miller and others spoke out about what they witnessed and how it's impacting their daily lives.

Days after the wreck, crews released toxic chemicals into the air to prevent a possible uncontrolled explosion.

What followed the release will likely never be forgotten by those who saw it.

"The ominous clouds of smoke is something I never wish to see ever again," added Miller. "The smells and the fumes, that consumes our air and are still consuming our air in East Palestine and surrounding communities, you don't want to live breathing that in."

One woman named Sheila reported having a "chemical smell in her nose everywhere she goes" and breaking out in a rash.

"I like to say my house is my sanctuary," explained Julie Kent of Darlington Township. "I feel like it's been taken from me."

"Norfolk needs to be held accountable for all of it," said Jeff Dilimo of Beaver County, who says he now suffers from a persistent, dry cough.

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw did not attend the hearing.

"There's the empty chair in honor of CEO Mr. Shaw," said Senator Doug Mastriano (R), the committee's majority chairman. "We're calling him out."

The company says Shaw didn't attend because "the subject matter of the hearing is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board or NTSB."

A statement went on to say, "While we were unable to participate at the hearing today, we did extend an invitation to the requesting parties to visit East Palestine to observe Norfolk Southern’s ongoing cleanup, recovery, and community assistance efforts."

"These are real people with families, with kids, with animals, and it's just devastating," added Mastriano.

"There's a lot of bought and paid for politicians who refuse to take the necessary steps to keep us safe, and that has to end. Not only should Norfolk Southern be held accountable, but you deserve to be bought out and moved," Senator Katie Muth (D) told people who testified.

Committee leaders called the hearing a bipartisan front to seek truth and take action for the people whose lives have been devastated.

People who testified also called out the county, state and federal response to the derailment.

Lawmakers at the hearing discussed potentially subpoenaing Shaw to compel him to testify. They said people can expect more action on that next week.