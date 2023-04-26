READING, Pa. - A local legend in Berks County in finally being laid to rest over a century after he passed away.

For 128 years, "Stoneman Willie" has resided at Theo C. Auman Funeral Home in Reading. The Penn Street mortuary has been his permanent home since 1895.

Officials say, this fall, Willie will finally be put to rest following a celebration, service and burial.

According to Auman, Willie was a prisoner in Reading in 1895 and, upon taking his own life in prison, his body was brought to the funeral home.

Embalming was an emerging practice at the time and with no family to claim his body, local authorities gave Mr. Auman permission to use this experimental procedure in hopes of preserving him until his family could be found and his remains claimed.

The mix of, now known, toxic chemicals immediately mummified Willie.

Since no family was ever located, Willie remained at the funeral home.

Representatives from Auman felt it was past due for Willie to be respectfully laid to rest and are in the initial planning stages of his big send-off.

More information on the services and burial for Stoneman Willie will be announced at a later date.