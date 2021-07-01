READING, Pa. | The Berks County Commissioners heard a report Thursday from Amy Resh, Berks County Library System Administrator, on the library’s new program to make outdoor colorblind glasses available for use by patrons.
The library unveiled the addition of 8-pair of EnChroma colorblind glasses to its supportive learning collection on Saturday at the Morgantown Village Library. The three county commissioners attended the event.
Resh said the library system made the decision to make the glasses available to library patrons after learning how many people are affected by colorblind noted reported that the county library system is the first in Pennsylvania and the 4th in the United States to offer the glasses.
As of Thursday, Resh reported 6 of the 8 pairs are already on loan to patrons and the other two are on hold.
Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach said it was amazing to witness five colorblind individuals try on the glasses at the Saturday event.
“Is this a significant issue in Berks County,” Leinbach asked. “This was a surprise to me. One out of every 12 males are colorblind and one out of every 200 females are colorblind. If you look at these statistics, there are approximately 17,500 colorblind people in Berks County.
“I am so proud that we are the first in Pennsylvania to offer these glasses,” Resh said. “I think it’s a huge life-changing experience for people who have never seen the world in color before.”
Leinbach said he was excited that Berks County is being a leader in this cause.
Leinbach said he would like to speak with his fellow commissioners about having the county approach local businesses to sponsor a program that would defray the cost for people wanting to purchase the glasses.
Resh said one outdoor pair cost about $400.
More information about the program is available at: www.berkslibraries.org/colorblind-glasses
Also at the weekly commissioners meeting, Brian Gottschall, director of the Berks County department of emergency services, warned that just because COVID-19 case counts have drastically fallen and are at an all-time low, un-vaccinated residents should still receive the vaccine.
Gottschall said the county needs 15,800 additional residents over the age of 18 to begin the COVID-19 vaccination process so that the county can meet the desired CDC and state goal of having 70% of the population being fully vaccinated.
Gottschall made the plea because the county vaccination numbers have flattened out with a change of only about 1,000 residents since last week.
The commissioners had no participants in the public comment period Thursday.
Leinbach suggested that was most likely due to serious technical issues when the live feed for the meeting was lost for about 20-minutes.
The virtual meeting resumed where it left off after the delay, but most likely resulted in a loss of viewers.
The commissioners continue to offer all-virtual meetings and have not yet set a date when a hybrid version of in-person and on-line meetings will begin.
Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt did note that the regular commissioner’s meeting on July 8 has been cancelled.