READING, Pa. –Berks County Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach announced at the commissioner’s meeting Thursday morning that the county has maintained the top Moody’s bond rating.

Leinbach said the county was recently contacted by Moody’s Investor Services for a bond rating review, which was being viewed as a bond-rating downgrade.

“And the reason for that was the rules and criteria around bond ratings had changed,” Leinbach said. “They became tougher, and the assumption was, since we were one of five counties that had an Aaa plus stable outlook bond rating, that wouldn't continue at that level.”

Leinbach credited Robert Patrizio, the county’s chief financial officer, who wasn’t about to allow a downgrade.

“Bob wasn't going to let them just say you're the 9th largest county in the Commonwealth, so you don't have the tax base that others do,” Leinbach explained. “He went into the bond rating call prepared with data showing that financially, Berks County is better than many of the other southeastern counties across the board, no matter what you look at.”

“And we came out holding on to our Aaa plus stable outlook bond rating,” he continued. “It was very exciting and it's important. A lot of people don't know that when we went into this rating, probably three or four years ago, we were in the middle of a bond refinancing. And by kicking up to the top rating we saved $600,000 in interest on that bond refinancing. Beyond the tax base, that is very strong in Berks County-beyond the economic development, are the fiscal policies of the county. We have continued to pay down debt. That is a significant issue and we've continued to increase budget reserves.”

Leinbach said the county has about $160 million in an unreserved fund balance, with a total budget of all state and federal programming over $600 million.

According to its website: “Moody’s long-term ratings are opinions of the relative credit risk of financial obligations with an original maturity of one year or more. They address the possibility that a financial obligation will not be honored as promised. Such ratings use Moody’s Global Scale and reflect both the likelihood of default and any financial loss suffered in the event of default.”

“Moody’s came in believing that we were going to be downgraded and that didn't happen,” Leinbach added. “And it didn't happen because Bob told us ‘I'm not going to let that happen.’ I think they're missing the real picture on Berks County, and they agreed.”

Kevin S. Barnhardt, Chief Administrative Officer, echoed the thoughts.

“I pitied the rating call person on the other end of the phone as Bob spent 3 1/2 hours (on the call),” Barnhardt said. “I think you really did Moody’s a favor being on a call such as that. We have a real treasure here in our budget office in the form of Bob Patrizio.”