What began as an inmate request over security concerns has those working at the Berks County Jail keeping a close eye on a recently relocated inmate.
"He had requested that he be transferred for some security purposes and we had agreed to do that,” Berks County District Attorney John Adams said. “But clearly, based on his behavior in Lehigh County, he needed to be returned to Berks County jail."
23-year-old Joewel Keita of Mohnton is facing aggravated assault charges after authorities say he attacked two Lehigh County jail guards with a shank that he made.
Keita originally had been held at the Berks County Jail in Bern Township on homicide charges. He's one of two men charged in the shooting death of Albert Miguel Pena-Pena in the 1200 block of Church Street in Reading in August.
Now he's back in Berks as authorities investigate what is behind this latest act.
"I find no motivation whatsoever,” Adams said. “He had two shanks and he used those homemade shanks, and he used those shanks to stab two guards at Lehigh County prison."
According to District Attorney John Adams those at the Berks County Jail are taking extra precautions and the status of this inmate has changed.
"He is in security status, meaning he is in our disciplinary block based on the assaults that occurred at Lehigh County Jail," Adams said.
Both guards were treated for their injuries. Those at the Berks County Jail are looking to ensure another violent incident does not occur.
"We are concerned for the security of our staff at Berks County jail and based on the incident at Lehigh County, we are taking every precaution that is appropriate in these circumstances," Adams said.
Keita has a preliminary hearing on the assault incident later this month and then a pre-trial hearing on the homicide charges in May.