HARRISBURG, Pa. - Attorney General Michelle Henry announced Friday the filing of criminal charges against five Pennsylvania men for the sexual assault and exploitation of children.

In each case, authorities say the defendants and their victims were members of Jehovah’s Witnesses congregations.

Arrested and charged are Luis Ayala-Velasquez, of Berks County; David Balosa, of Philadelphia County; Errol William Hall, of Delaware County; Shaun Sheffer, of Butler County; and Terry Booth of Panama City, Fl.

“The details of these crimes are sad and disturbing, facts which are made even more abhorrent because the defendants used their faith communities or their own families to gain access to victims,” said AG Henry. “Our office will never stop working to seek justice for those who have been victimized, and we will continue to investigate and prosecute anyone who harms the most vulnerable in our society.”

Authorities allege that 55-year-old Luis Manuel Ayala-Velasquez of Muhlenberg Township sexually abused a female juvenile for several years. Later, when his victim was an adult, he allegedly raped her in his home.

Charges against Ayala-Velasquez were filed in Northampton County and include rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.

According to online court records, Ayala-Velasquez is in Northampton County Prison on $250,000 bail.

Those with information regarding child sexual abuse should make a report to ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313.

Anyone with additional information regarding these cases should make a report to the Office of Attorney General’s hotline at 888-538-8541.