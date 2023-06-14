SCRANTON, Pa. - A Berks County man is among six individuals indicted by a federal grand jury who found evidence that the group was part of a nationwide network that bought and sold human remains.

The remains were allegedly stolen from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 46-year-old Joshua Taylor from the West Lawn area was one of a half dozen people indicted on conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods charges.

The other defendants include 55-year-old Cedric Lodge of Goffstown, New Hampshire, 44-year-old Katrina Maclean of Salem, Massachusetts, 63-year-old Denise Lodge of Goffstown, New Hampshire and 52-year-old and Mathew Lampi of East Bethel, Minnesota.

In addition, 41-year-old Jeremy Pauley of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, was charged by criminal information, and Candace Chapman Scott of Little Rock, Arkansas was previously indicted in the Eastern District of Arkansas.

The charges allege that from 2018 through 2022, Cedric Lodge, who managed the morgue for the Anatomical Gifts Program at Harvard Medical School, stole organs and other parts of cadavers donated for medical research.

Authorities say Lodge, at times, transported stolen remains from Boston to his residence in Goffstown, New Hampshire, where he and his wife, Denise Lodge, sold the remains to Katrina Maclean, Joshua Taylor and others.

It is alleged that Lodge would allow Maclean and Taylor to enter the morgue at Harvard Medical School to examine cadavers in person and choose which ones to purchase.

Prosecutors say Maclean and Taylor then resold the stolen remains for profit, including to Jeremy Pauley.

Pauley also purchased stolen human remains from Candace Chapman Scott, who allegedly stole them from a Little Rock mortuary and crematorium where she was employed.

Authorities say Scott stole parts of cadavers that were scheduled for cremation, as well as two stillborn babies who were supposed to be cremated and returned to their families.

Scott sold the stolen remains to Pauley and shipped them to him in Pennsylvania, who then resold them to other individuals, including Matthew Lampi. Lampi and Pauley allegedly made these transactions over an extended period of time and exchanged over $100,000 in online payments.

“Some crimes defy understanding,” said United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam. “The theft and trafficking of human remains strikes at the very essence of what makes us human. It is particularly egregious that so many of the victims here volunteered to allow their remains to be used to educate medical professionals and advance the interests of science and healing. For them and their families to be taken advantage of in the name of profit is appalling. With these charges, we are seeking to secure some measure of justice for all these victims."

The United States Attorney’s Office will continue to attempt to identify as many of the victims as possible.

If anyone believes they or a family member may have been affected by the conduct charged in these indictments, please contact the Victim and Witness Unit at usapam-victim.information@usdoj.gov or (717) 614-4249.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 15 years of imprisonment.

All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.