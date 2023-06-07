PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - A Cumru Township man learned his fate Wednesday after he was sentenced for his role in a fatal shooting at an iconic South Philadelphia cheesesteak shop.

38-year-old Paul Burkert was sentenced to 3-6 years in prison followed by 5-years-probation for the July 2021 killing of 23-year-old David Padro at Pat's Steaks. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter and firearms charges in March.

According to investigators, Burkert got into a heated argument with Padro while waiting in line. A fight broke out, and in the ensuing scuffle, Padro was shot and killed. Burkert claimed self-defense.

38-year-old Jamie Frick, of Newmanstown, was also charged in the case.

She pleaded guilty to simple assault and reckless endangerment charges in March and was sentenced to 2-years-probation Wednesday.