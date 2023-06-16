READING, Pa. - A Berks County man will spend up to two decades behind bars after pleading guilty this week to sexually abusing a minor.

Jackie Reifsnyder was sentenced to 12 to 25 years in state prison after pleading guilty to two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

Reifsnyder sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions over a period of years.

Authorities say Reifsnyder will also have to register as a sexually violent predator.