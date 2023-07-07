HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Berks County man with ties to Bethlehem was among five people charged Friday with sexually assaulting children through the Jehovah's Witness church.

14 men have been charged as part of the statewide investigation. For the third time since the investigation began last October, the Attorney General held a news conference Friday announcing more arrests for child sexual abuse.

"Since last fall, we have charged 14 individuals connected to the same religious organization, the Jehovah Witnesses," said Attorney General Michelle Henry.

The new announcement included five men accused of gaining the trust of families and abusing their children. Henry named them one by one.

"David Balosa, 62, of Philadelphia... Errol William Hall, 50-years-old, of Aldan, Delaware County... Shaun Sheffer, 45, of Butler County... Terry Booth, 57-years-old, of Panama City, Florida... Luis Manuel Ayala-Velasquez, 55, of Reading," said Henry.

That last man, Ayala-Velasquez, was a member of the Jehovah's Witness congregation in Bethlehem. Today, the building is undergoing major construction, but Ayala-Velasquez is accused of assaulting a 13-year-old girl starting all the way back in 2001.

"For years, he would sneak into her bedroom while she was sleeping and sexually assault her. Years later, when the victim was an adult, he raped her again in his home," said Henry.

According to the affidavit, when Ayala-Velsquez's victim told church elders about the abuse, they "assured her that Ayala-Velazquez had been disfellowshipped, so she would not need to worry about seeing him at any meetings." There is no mention of the elders contacting police.

Ayala-Velazquez is now facing six charges, including rape, and Henry said she believes there could be more victims.

"If history teaches us anything, yes," said Henry.

We reached out to the Bethlehem Jehovah's Witness congregation for a comment, but we did not hear back. The Attorney General's office is asking anyone who believes they may have been victimized to give them a call. Their hotline number is (888) 538-8541.