WYOMISSING, Pa. - After spending months away from family and friends, a Marine is getting a warm welcome home in Berks County.
Summer Hernandez was overwhelmed as her son Lance Corporal Taj Misner entered through the doors of Mission Barbeque in Wyomissing on Saturday.
"A lot of emotions, a lot of buildup to this moment, nine months of waiting, 272 days of missing my baby," said Hernandez.
Now he is back for the holidays.
"For this, it was definitely a surprise," said Lance Corporal Misner.
He was greeted by friends and family, this time in uniform.
"It's amazing how much differently you're looked at," said Lance Corporal Misner.
He is also celebrating a milestone, after missing his graduation at the Berks Technical Institute, so he could report to boot camp.
"He worked super hard, he was a very good student," said Matthew Bartal, Berks Technical Institute Instructor.
Bartal handed him his diploma on Saturday.
"It was very uplifting for me, it was a very proud moment for me," said Bartal.
Lance Corporal Misner originally wanting to come home and surprise his own family, but in turn they surprised him.
"So, I thought it was fitting for him to get this and it was well-deserved," said Bartal.
They are celebrating and welcoming back a man who said he was born to be a Marine.
"We were just happy and blessed that he was able to come home," said Hernandez.