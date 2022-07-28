READING, Pa. – Plans for a new jail in Berks County are moving forward.

The Berks County commissioners voted Thursday morning to adopt a needs assessment for a new prison, as recommended by CGL Management Companies and the Berks County Correctional Facility Steering Committee.

The needs assessment, prepared by CGL Management, revealed the county will need a new jail with 960 beds.

The results of the study showed a 24% decrease from a 2018 needs assessment, which was also conducted by CGL.

The needs assessment is only the first phase in the plan to construct a new jail within the next five years.

The county hired CGL Management, a national corrections planning and design firm, in January to update the 2018 needs assessment. The company will also help determine what the new facility should look like and create a financial model for the project.

Wyomissing resident Crystal Kowalski, who is a frequent commenter at commissioner board meetings on the topic of the jail, disagreed with the needs assessment.

Kowalksi is also the founder of a community advocacy group known as Building Justice in Berks.

“I believe it would be helpful to have it (the needs assessment) be more reflective of our current situation," Kowalksi said. “The projection is too high.”

Kowalski said the jail population has been hovering around 700 prisoners for the greater part of 2022.

“If you add 100 beds for flexible needs, you get to 800,” she said. “This is well below 960. That being said, 800 is also too high for the following reasons: ongoing work on bail reform, work being done by probation and parole, the probable legalization of marijuana, not currently fully using diversionary programs, changes in legislation on driver license suspensions, working towards better places for mental health and addiction services and an assumption that the jail population increases with the overall population, which is historically not true.”

Kowalski noted that a needs assessment should have a more detailed breakdown of who is incarcerated and the reasons why, and whether all of those individuals should really be in jail.

Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt, who chairs the Correctional Facility Steering Committee, said he wanted to address some of the concerns being raised by the advocacy group.

“The duties of the correctional staff is to safely house and care for the detainees remanded to them by the County of Berks judicial system, and to ensure that proper facilities are provided to allow the correctional staff to perform their mandated responsibility to care and house detainees,” Barnhardt said. “In order to fulfill these two duties as established by law, the Board of Commissioners must determine the number of inmate beds based upon the current requirements in place at this time, as well as make reasonable predictions regarding upcoming justice system initiatives.”

Barnhardt noted that the county does not control who is detained and for how long detainees are held in the correctional facility.

Barnhardt also made the following points:

The jail is legally obligated to confine individuals awaiting trial and/or sentence, and does not determine the classification of a crime.

While the county understands citizen advocacy stakeholder groups may also have views and opinions about the needs assessment, the commissioners are confident that the interviews conducted with justice system stakeholders were thorough and provided the information necessary to determine a safe and adequate amount of bed space.

The incarceration rate per 1,000 people in Berks County declined steadily over the last 15 years, and thus does not show direct correlation between population growth and incarceration rate.

While solitary confinement has been deemed a form of torture by the United Nations, the cells designed for single cell occupancy referred to as protective custody or specifically designed for various reasons including: clinical, mental health and behavioral issues, and disruptive inmates who are security risks to other inmates, staff and jail operations. It is sometimes necessary to have space for separation of detainees and as a measure of protection for inmates whose safety is threatened by other inmates.

While the county desires less crime and less incarceration, the jail is legally obligated to confine individuals the courts deem appropriate for incarceration. This decision is a matter of public safety and judgment of the Berks County justice system and not the County of Berks Government.

“I think the concern is that we are going to overbuild the jail,” Barnhardt said. “I more than anybody, along with my colleagues, want to make sure that when we do construct this new correctional facility, it is the right size because it will be paid for by the taxpayers. We have the fiduciary responsibility for building this right.”

“We certainly take everyone’s comments into consideration, but at the end of the day, you certainly need flexibility and space for services,” he added. “The primary reason we are looking at this is to provide those necessary services for the people that are incarcerated, as well as a better environment for the staff that work there.”

Barnhardt said as the process moves forward, there will be public and town hall meetings, and that everything is as open and transparent as possible.

“No decisions are being made without public input,” Barnhardt said.