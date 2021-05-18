COVID vaccine vaccination COVID-19 generic

BERKS, Pa. | Berks County doctors alongside church leaders will gather on Wednesday afternoon, to give an update to the community on the continued vaccination efforts.

The county commissioners will host a public update program on Wednesday, May 19, online at 3:30 p.m.

The panel will discuss how many people are currently vaccinated in Berks County, what questions or concerns people are asking in the community, and what can be done to further educate people about the COVID vaccine.

Anyone who is interested can watch live on the county's Facebook or YouTube page. 

