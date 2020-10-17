READING, Pa. -- The Berks County Office of Election Services announced they will be opening the second drop box for completed mail-in ballots on Monday, Oct. 19, a week earlier than initially planned.
According to county officials, hours for both drop box locations have been expanded to include some evenings and a weekend.
The drop box at the Berks County Services Center, located in the lobby of the main entrance along Reed Street, opened on Monday, Oct. 5.
The second drop box will be located at the County of Berks Agricultural Center at 1238 County Welfare Road, Leesport.
The drop boxes will be open the following days and hours:
• Monday, Oct. 19 – Wednesday Oct. 21: 8 AM – 5 PM
• Thursday, Oct. 22 – Friday, Oct. 23: 8 AM – 7 PM
• Saturday, Oct. 24: 8 AM – 12 PM
• Sunday, Oct. 25: CLOSED
• Monday, Oct. 26 – Wednesday Oct. 28: 8 AM – 5 PM
• Thursday, Oct. 29 – Friday, Oct. 30: 8 AM – 7 PM
• Saturday, Oct. 31 – Sunday, Nov. 1: CLOSED
• Monday, Nov. 2: 8 AM – 5 PM
• ELECTION DAY – Tuesday, Nov. 3: 8 AM – 8 PM
According to officials, drop boxes will be emptied at least once each day by members of the Office of Election Services.
The drop boxes will be secured by deputies from the Berks County Sheriff’s Department throughout the day.
The Office of Election Services is also accepting appointments for early in-person voting at the County of Berks Elections Office until Oct. 27.
County officials remind anyone who has not already applied for a mail-in or absentee ballot may sign up for early in-person voting.
For more information or to sign up, visit the link here.
The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania has also released this video tutorial that walks through the process for properly completing and returning mail-in ballots.