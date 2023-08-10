READING, Pa. – The Berks County Commissioners voted Thursday to approve a partnership contract with Alvernia University to offer county employees a tuition reduction.

The tuition reduction would be valid for employees who are accepted into a graduate or adult education program.

The agreement is at no cost to the county.

Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach said the county has been working on the agreement since the beginning of the year.

Jessica Weaknecht, director of human resources, said the discount would also apply to family members of employees who wish to continue their education.

“We're looking forward to this partnership,” Weaknecht said. “I think it'll be a great venture for us. Also great for, obviously, our employees to continue their education. They're also offering certification programs, so we’re very excited about this.”

The agreement was part of the vendor contracts approved at the Thursday meeting.

In other business, Leinbach announced that he and Commissioner Michael S. Rivera recently returned from the annual meeting of the County Commissioners of Pennsylvania where Rivera was elected president of the organization for 2024.

Rivera currently serves as the first vice-president.