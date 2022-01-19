READING, Pa. | During November of 2021, the Berks County Detective’s Office reported they received two Childline Referrals from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Human Services, which identified a fourteen-year-old female as a victim of sexual abuse.
Upon receiving this information, the Berks County Detectives initiated a criminal investigation.
In December of 2021, officials say a Forensic Interview was conducted at the Children’s Alliance Center. During this interview, reports say the victim disclosed and provided specific details related to the sexual assault. The victim also reported the sexual assault occurred inside her residence, located on Pear Street, in Reading.
The victim positively identified the defendant, Moises Rivera Jr., as the person who sexually assaulted her according to official records. He was forty-five years of age at the time of the assault.
On Tuesday, detectives say they filed criminal charges against the defendant, Moises Rivera Jr., before Magisterial District Judge Alvin Robinson.
That same day, at approximately 2 p.m., Berks County Detectives stated they apprehended the defendant at his residence, which is located in the City of Reading. The defendant was immediately taken into custody and transported to the Berks County Sheriff’s Department Central Processing Center where he was fingerprinted and photographed, officials say.
M.D.J. Alvin Robinson presided over the defendant’s Preliminary Arraignment which was held via video. Bail was set at $75,000 and the defendant was committed to Berks County Jail, records state.
As in every criminal case, the fact that an arrest occurred or a complaint has been filed is merely an accusation, and the defendant Moises Rivera Jr., is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.