EXETER TWP., Pa. - How accurate a tool is your local grocery store parking lot in determining what people are thinking when it comes to an impending storm?
“This is my normal Friday night shopping trip," Jeanie Gochnauer of Exeter Township said. "So it’s just more jammed up because of all the people that think they’re gonna be snowed in for more than two hours.”
“It wasn’t as bad as we thought it was going to be so I was expecting a lot more I think everybody got out early probably,” Megan Gebbie of Exeter Township said.
Forget bread and milk when it comes to prepping for winter weather -
“Snow shoes,” Gochnauer said. “We wanna go out in the snow and check it out but you have to have a couple inches.”
Meanwhile a snow shoe walk away at the Exeter Township Municipal building - crews have been prepping all day for the forecast.
“Later on tonight, if it doesn’t snow, we are probably still gonna have some issues with some ice and have to do some salting,” Director of Public Works Clarence Hamm said. “If anything happens we will probably have to go out and we will be ready for that.”
Further east into Montgomery, Chester, and Delaware counties and Philadelphia - PennDOT and District 6 are looking out for a wide range of potential snow totals.
"Our PennDOT crews have been out on the roads anti icing since Wednesday and today they are putting salt on the roads and they will continue to do that tonight and into tomorrow,” said Krys Johnson of District 6 with PennDOT.