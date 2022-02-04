BERKS COUNTY, Pa. -- The threat of ice is always front and center when it's in the forecast, especially for school leaders tasked with deciding whether to have classes.
Leaders such as Andrew Potteiger of the Brandywine Heights Area School District.
"These days are probably the ones that I find most challenging," Potteiger said.
But the ice man did NOT cometh on Friday morning.
So Potteiger and some other superintendents around the area cancelled classes and went virtual, anticipating possible treacherous roads that never materialized.
"Weather is unpredictable and you just have to try to make the decision based on what is going to be the safest route for our students," he said.
That route calling for a virtual learning day, instead of giving the kids off for a snow day.
"I always try to make that phone call out to our families the night before if I can just to give them the opportunity to prepare a little bit more so they're not getting that call at five thirty in the morning scrambling to call whoever might be there to try to figure out child care arrangements," Potteiger said.
He says none of this was possible back in the old days.
"I would have been up super early watching you guys on 69 News, checking every single weather app I have on my phone getting as much information as I can deciding can we squeeze the kids in this morning and taking that risk to bring them into school," said Potteiger.
Something he points to as a positive that actually happened because of these Covid times.
"So this has absolutely been a positive outcome of the pandemic because we can now take that model that we did during health related reasons for being virtual and now apply it to a snow day and do it as a one and still continue seamless instruction as if we were in school today," he said.
The Superintendent says they had about 90 percent attendance Friday so he even though the ice never happened, he believes he made the right decision.