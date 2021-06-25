LEESPORT, Pa. | The Berks County Public Library System is working to help residents see the world more vividly using special technology for types of colorblindness.
"You can see it in something like the Pagoda," says Amy Resh, System Administrator for the Berks County Library System. "You know that it's red because everyone in your life tells you it's red, but what a colorblind view would look like is so different."
Colorblindness is a color vision deficiency that overwhelmingly affects men over women with about 1 in 12 men and only about 1 in 200 women who are somehow affected.
"What that means is their photo receptors could be overlapping so when these two different receptors overlap it causes a difficulty distinguishing these two colors," says Emily Orischak with the Berks County Public Library System.
EnChroma's lens technology has special optical filters that increase the separation between the color channels.
"The impact when people wear the glasses for the first time is really seeing the whole world of colors in a way that they've never seen it before," says Resh.
The Berks library system in only the 4th library system in the country to offer these and the first institution in Pennsylvania.
It's part of the yearlong celebration of the system's 35th anniversary.
"The glasses that we have are for outdoor use," says Orischak. "We are interested in acquiring more down the line that can be used indoors at places like museums, but we wanted to see the reaction of people and how they might like this and check them out."
There will be a special introduction to the glasses Saturday at the Morgantown branch of the library with 5 colorblind participants, so who will be trying the glasses for the first time.