BERKS, Pa. | With the ongoing mass vaccination clinic in Muhlenberg Township, Berks continues to push to get 75,000 more people vaccinated in the weeks ahead.
"Slow and steady climb, we were at 75,000 and we wanted to get, started last Thursday," commented Kevin Barnhardt, County Commissioner. "And we're now down to around 68,000 so it's slowly creeping down but we're in this for the long haul."
The county commissioners say the effort will likely continue into the summer, to get up to 70 percent of people their shots. The hours of that clinic are being adjusted as well, starting next week.
"We are gonna be closed Monday and Tuesday. Open Wednesday and Thursday seven to six. Friday 8 to 5. Saturday 8 to 1," said Barnhardt.
The county is bringing in the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 15, and is also in talks with the Berks County Intermediate Unit about placing clinics in schools.
Their hope is a summer filled with vaccinations, which would allow for a return to in person learning in the fall.
"I think this community needs to pull itself together and say, look we want to get back to normal or better than normal," noted Barnhardt. "We need to make a concerted effort to get our parents and our children vaccinated, so we can go back safely."
More than 70 percent of the 2,300 county employees have been vaccinated to date. With a May 26th start date, commissioners are encouraging the rest to join them.
"Then, on the 24th here in downtown Reading, we are going to have a celebration for the employees who work downtown," said Barnhardt. "We are gonna have a free lunch courtesy of Mission BBQ."