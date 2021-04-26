BISSELL Pet Foundation adoption event
BISSELL Pet Foundation

BIRDSBORO, Pa. - An animal rescue in Berks County is taking part in an upcoming event focused on finding homes for shelter pets. 

The event is being hosted by the BISSELL Pet Foundation and will take place from May 5th-9th. 

In our area the Animal Rescue League Of Berks County in Birdsboro will join the mission of finding forever homes for shelter pets in hopes of ending pet homelessness. 

During the National Empty the Shelters adoption event, BISSELL Pet Foundation will sponsor reduced adoption fees of $25.00 or less.

Over 200 shelters will participate, including: 

Animal Rescue League Of Berks County

58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, 19508

Forever Love Rescue Inc.

39 Queen St., Gettysburg, 17325

Pennsylvania SPCA Philadelphia

350 E. Erie Ave., Philadelphia, 19134

True Friends Animal Welfare Center Inc.

16332 PA-706, Montrose, 18801

All participating locations can be found at www.bissellpetfoundation.org/ETS.

BISSELL Pet Foundation helped find forever homes for 18,359 pets in 2020.

