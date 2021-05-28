For some heading into Memorial Day weekend 2021, with more people traveling and gas prices at a near seven-year high -- memories of this time last year still linger.
"I couldn't leave my house for like a month," Isabella Etter from Exeter Township said.
It's going to be more normal for sure as we see more company on the road heading to family gatherings and events, but one nurse says she's remaining cautious.
"I'm a nurse and it's been a long 15 months, 18 months," Maureen Cortazzo from Blandon said. "I'm going to be a little more careful before I start taking off my mask, and we'll see how it goes."
Some are yearning to just get out and enjoy what's shaping up to be a more open Memorial Day than last year.
"It'll probably be pretty busy because everyone hasn't been out in about a year so," Skylar Weddle of Leesport said.
As more restrictions are expected to be lifted by the end of the holiday weekend and people deal with travel and gas price issues, there are still some worried about the waning pandemic."
"It's definitely gonna be problematic my family and I already decided that we are not gonna go on vacation this year because of just how things are going," Kayla Rugh from West Lawn said. "We would rather see a lot more people vaccinated than already are."
Monday will bring a return to full indoor and outdoor capacity for gatherings and businesses, but the state says the mask mandate won't be lifted until June 28th or when at least 70 percent of people are fully vaccinated.
"Oh absolutely, I hope a lot of people get more vaccinated," Etter said. "That way we can actually go back to normal, do what we were planning on doing. This can stop being our lives on hold."