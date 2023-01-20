SPRING TWP., Pa - It's an organization started in 2019 with one goal in mind: to find people who go missing.

"We provide search and rescue services to the people of Berks County free of charge, 24/7, 365 days a year,” said Scott Hertzog, with Berks County Search and Rescue.

Berks County Search and Rescue flies a sophisticated drone and uses other means to assist first responders in getting people back home.

“You can now call 911 for a lost and missing person and there's a dedicated team specialized and skilled at finding lost people,” Hertzog explained.

But it's not his only passion.

“I should don the appropriate headgear for the rest of this chat,” Hertzog said, as he slipped on an Eagles cap.

He had an idea to enlist the help of the Birds and Berks-based Eagles superfan Barry Vagnoni to raffle off some special Eagles items and raise money for the group.

"We're gonna go down to Barry's Locker Room and we're going to take all our raffle tickets and do a Facebook live drawing for the Jalen Hurts signed autograph, the Andre Dillard and also a gift basket with Eagles gear in it,” Hertzog explained.

The nonprofit is looking to buy new radio equipment to help improve search and rescue efforts.

The Facebook live-streamed raffle is set for Thursday, February 9th, hopefully just a few days before the Eagles find themselves in the Super Bowl.

"Come on Eagles, if they're going into the Super Bowl, this value just went up, so we are hoping,” said Hertzog.

You can find more info on the raffle fundraiser here.