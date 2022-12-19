READING, Pa. - The Court of Common Pleas of Berks County is now accepting applications from interested persons for the position of county commissioner.

The vacancy is due to the resignation of Democratic Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt on January 9, 2023. The position will be filled for the balance of Barnhardt’s unexpired term.

Interested applicants must be registered electors of Berks County and members of the Democratic Party.

All submissions must include a resume of their full educational background and work experience, as well as a statement of their goals and objectives if selected for the position.

One original and thirteen copies of the resumes and statements must be sent to: Julia Bagnoni, District Court Administrator, Courthouse 7th floor, 633 Court Street, Reading, PA 19601

Applications will not be accepted after 3:00PM on Friday, January 20, 2023.

No telephone calls or e-mails will be accepted.

The Board of Judges will review the applications and determine which candidates will be interviewed, and the selected candidate will be determined by the board's vote.