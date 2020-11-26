TILDEN TWP, Pa. - While many stores stayed closed this Thanksgiving holiday one Berks County store went against the grain and opened up.
"We wanted to make the holiday season as normal as possible for everybody," said Ed Bartolotta, the general manager of Cabela's in Tilden Township.
Bartolotta said the outdoor outfitter is traditionally open on Thanksgiving Day and they wanted to continue that tradition this year, but decided to have limited hours.
"We want our outfitters to get home and enjoy a nice family dinner and some family time as well," Bartolotta said.
The store is also doing Black Friday deals differently. He said they've spread them out over several days hoping to help limit the number of customers in the store at a time.
They're also following other health and safety guidelines.
"If we do have a larger crowd tomorrow, we're going to make sure we're doing everything that we can to keep people safe," Bartolotta said. "We'll count the folks coming in and make sure we stay within the capacity the governor has asked us to."
They're also sanitizing carts between every customer and providing masks for anyone who needs one.
Another unexpected challenge of 2020 has been keeping things in stock, like ammunition. Because of that they're limiting the supply sold to each customer, hoping that everyone can get a little bit.
"The biggest thing I want is for everybody to come out, enjoy our store, help us be safe, and help us be respectful of each other," Bartolotta said. "(That way) we can all have as normal of a holiday season as we possibly can."