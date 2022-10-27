READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners on Thursday followed through with their plan for the county to take control of the Reading Regional Airport in Bern Township.

But Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach noted immediately that the action was a mutual decision between the airport authority and the commissioners and is not a hostile takeover.

"I just want everyone to understand this is a good step," Leinbach said. "This has been done in conjunction with the airport authority. We could not be doing this without the authority's leadership and cooperation."

"I also want to add that we really do appreciate the dedication and work of the authority over the years," Leinbach continued. "These individuals are volunteers, and we appreciate their foresight to see that there was a better way to make the airport an even greater asset to the community."

At a special meeting earlier this month, at the commissioners' request, the authority's members resigned, but the authority first raised the idea of having the county take over the airfield's operations in 2021, Leinbach explained.

"In June of 2021, the Reading Regional Airport Authority sent a letter to the commissioners unanimously recommending the disillusion of the authority and consideration of making the airport a county department," Leinbach said. "In the early part of this year, I, representing the commissioners, went to an authority board meeting and let them know that we had hired [legal] counsel."

Leinbach said aviation experts and officials from the Federal Aviation Administration were consulted to determine the best way to proceed.

"In August, I went before the airport authority to ask if there's been any change," Leinbach continued. "Their belief was that moving in this direction was the right direction, and they unanimously reaffirmed the recommendation from June of 2021."

As a result of that, the recommendation was made to the commissioners from their advisers that, at least transitionally, the best next step was to ask the airport authority members to resign and to appoint the three commissioners and the chief operations officer to serve in four of those positions.

At the commissioner's meeting on Thursday, the commissioners accepted the resignations of the authority's members: Michael Setley, Andrew Muller, Raymond Blydenburgh, Craig Lutz, Betsey Carlisle, and Pamela Shupp Menet.

The commissioners have not yet determined if the airport will be operated through an authority or through a new county department.

Until a decision is made, the commissioners appointed themselves — Leinbach, Kevin S. Barnhart, and Michael Rivera — as members of the airport authority, as well as Ronald E. Seaman, the county's chief operations officer.

The reorganization meeting of the newly-constituted authority will take place on Nov. 15 at 8 a.m. in the airport's departure lounge.

In anticipation of Thursday's action, the commissioners voted last week to form an airport tenant advisory committee.

Leinbach said every tenant at the airport will have one seat on the advisory board, and they will meet monthly with airport management.

"I can assure you, Leinbach added, "the commissioners are ready to hit the ground running."