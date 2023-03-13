READING, Pa. &mdash Every Monday night for the past 25 years, our Berks Edition newscast has offered viewers a little lesson about the area's history.

The "Berks County Time Train" is always teaching us something new and different in our backyard. The segment came about as Reading marked a milestone of its own.

"The first year, because of the 250th anniversary, they were called 'Bicenquinquagenery Minutes,'" said Mike Reinert, "Berks County Time Train" host.

From there, it became "250th Minutes," eventually becoming the "Time Train" in the early 2000s. Reinert has hosted all 261 segments.

"I didn't know it was going to run this long," said Reinert. "I'm glad it has."

The segments have covered a wide range of topics, from the Pagoda to the Penn family. One of Reinert's favorite segments was on the Reading Railroad, when he wound up doing an on-camera part next to a moving train.

"So we had to wait for a train to come by," he recalled. "We're at the Tuckerton stop and I had to time it just right. So as the train was coming by me, I had to say my line as loud as possible. The ground was shaking. I couldn't believe how much heat was coming from that train. It was blaring on the horn. I got it in one take and I loved it."

Jim Gray has been behind the camera for each segment.

"It's been a fun ride, though; I mean, I learn a lot," Gray shared. "You get to see all the different things that are wonderful about Berks County."

With an endless amount of history, Gray said he never saw it stopping.

"We can dig into different things and different cultural things, different things about the geography in the area," said Gray.

And they are looking to keep the "Time Train" right on track.

"We hope to keep it going for a long time, lord willing," Reinert said, "because you know what they say, it's hard to stop a train."

You can watch previous "Berks County Time Train" segments on its own YouTube channel.