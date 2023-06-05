BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Around $16 million worth of federal grant money is coming to Berks County to make rail crossings safer.

According to Senator Bob Casey, it will improve safety for drivers, pedestrians and trains at 10 crossings between Boyertown and Pottstown.

Congresswoman Madeleine Dean said concerns about rail crossings often come up among her constituents.

"It's an exciting opportunity coming to us from the success we had in legislating the last Congress around infrastructure," said Dean.

Police in Amity Township said in January a couple escaped from a car before a train slammed into it.

Senator Casey said the grant will eliminate one-road level rail crossing, improve safety protections at six other road-level crossings and raise three bridges to improve visibility at three existing road-separated rail crossings across the county.

The grant program is through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

According to the senator, The Redevelopment Authority in Berks County will provide a 20 percent match for the program.

"This is a sign of us wisely investing in America," said Congresswoman Dean.