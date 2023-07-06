READING, Pa. – Berks County will be holding a Liberty Bell ceremony on Friday in the Berks County Services Center at 12 noon.

Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach highlighted the event during his report at the commissioner’s weekly meeting on Thursday.

“It is in recognition of the anniversary of the first reading of the Declaration of Independence in Berks County and the City of Reading that happened on July the 8th of 1776 and we decided, in order to make this most available to people, to do it during the weekday instead of having folks come in on a Saturday,” Leinbach said.

The ceremony will take place in the lobby of the services center where the Berks County Liberty Bell has been on display for the past year.

The bell had hung in the Berks County Courthouse and was rung on July 8, 1776 to call the people of Reading together for the first reading of the Declaration of Independence.

The bell was placed on display in the services center in 2022 in conjunction with the Berks County History Center in preparation for the celebration of the nation’s Semi-quincentennial, which will take place in 2026.

The ceremony will involve a group of colonial re-enactors and a presentation from Cassandra Coleman, the executive director of the America 250PA initiative.

Laurel Miller, the chair of the history committee for the initiative, will read the most famous segment of the Declaration of Independence in German.

Leinbach noted that the original reading was done in both English and German.

“It's interesting, if you go downstairs today (to the lobby), you can get a copy of the declaration in English and Spanish,” Leinbach said. “Things don't really change that much in some ways. At that point in time, there was this significant German population in Berks that didn't speak English.”

Leinbach said more information is available at www.america250PABerks.com