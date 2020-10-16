BERN TWP., Pa. | Berks County officials have decided to launch a mail-in ballot drop-off box a week ahead of schedule.
The county's second mail-in drop-off location at the Berks Agricultural Center, 1238 County Welfare Road in Bern Township, will open for drop offs beginning Monday, according to county Chief Administrative Officer Ron Seaman. The county originally planned to open the location Oct. 26.
Residents can also drop their mail-in ballots in the main lobby of the Berks County Services Center at 633 Court St. in Reading.
The hours for the drop-off boxes are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 24. The drop-off boxes will be closed on Sundays and Oct. 31.
They will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day.