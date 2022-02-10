Berks County to lift mask mandate for county employees, visitors
Berks County Jail and Berks Heim will continue with their own mask requirements.
READING, Pa. - Soon, it will be a personal choice for Berks County employees or County building visitors to wear a mask inside.
"What it is, is a decision to lift the mask mandate," said County Commissioner Christian Leinbach, "but to do it in a responsible way."
The Berks County Commissioners voted to approve a resolution to suspend the county's mask mandate. The vote comes after weeks of the County reporting data showing COVID-19 slowing.
"We've had several weeks of declining case numbers," said Leinbach. "More importantly, significant declines in hospitalizations just week over week with Reading Hospital, we're down almost 50 percent and that's been consistent for several weeks."
Commissioner Leinbach says the Berks Heim and the Jail have their own sets of rules to abide by.
"The courts are looking at this as well in determining how they're going to handle it," he said.
There is no date set for the mandate to be lifted. "As soon as reasonably possible," said Leinbach. "We're working out the details."
Jim Vasil
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Recommended for you
Berks Area News
- Village of Reading racking up grant money to end gun violence among teens
- Berks County to lift mask mandate for county employees, visitors
- Berks vaccination center changing hours of operation
- Wanted: Police search for man accused of being in possession of drugs
- Neurosurgeon on when to know if a head injury is serious following Bob Saget's cause of death
- Ongoing supply chain problems produce mixed results for Enersys
- Berks commissioners defend their pick for director of elections services
- Berks students enjoy enhanced programs thanks to 'mini grants'
- Some unclaimed ATVs seized by Reading police set to be destroyed
- Muhlenberg School District parents vent over ongoing mask requirements
Lehigh Valley News
- Demolition of Bethlehem's Boyd Theatre begins, apartment complex to take its place
- Well-known figure in the Lehigh Valley set to take the reins at New Tripoli Bank
- Federal investigators: 'Dangerous' man and his father arrested for an arsenal of illegal weapons in Bethlehem Twp.
- Northampton County Commissioner announces candidacy for State Senate
- IronPigs Charities donates $60,100 in community grants
- Man dies after shooting in Allentown; police seeking information
- Vehicle fleeing from PSP crashes into parked car in Allentown
- Allentown police investigate early morning stabbing
- Churchgoers in Lehigh Valley come together to spread message of hope and solidarity amid Ukraine tensions
- Food could come at a higher cost when you head out to watch the big game this Sunday
Sign Up for Breaking News
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Every song he made: Sting sells music catalog to Universal
- US urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade
- California accuses Tesla of alleged discrimination at plant
- UK's Johnson cites 'a dangerous moment' in Ukraine crisis
- Well-known figure in the Lehigh Valley set to take the reins at New Tripoli Bank
- US buys 600K doses of new COVID antibody awaiting clearance
- EXPLAINER: Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease
- Congress approves sex harassment bill in #MeToo milestone
- Stocks slump, bond yields soar after a hot inflation reading
- Rocket startup's Florida launch debut ends in ocean crash
Entertainment News
- Simon Cowell tests positive for COVID-19
- Robert Pattinson pretended to be a drug dealer
- Nick Cannon had 'drama' over Kevin Hart's prank
- Mary J Blige confirms no payment for Super Bowl halftime show
- SUPER BOWL ADS FEATURE STAR-STUDDED LINEUP
- ‘Station 19’ & ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Crossover Promo: Will Owen Survive? (VIDEO)
- RAW: SUPER BOWL HALFTIME: DR DRE: NFL IGNORED HIPHOP
- ‘The White Lotus’ Adds Theo James, Meghann Fahy & More to Season 2 Cast
- Kat Dennings & ‘Dollface’ Cast on How COVID Delays Helped Shape Season 2 (VIDEO)
- Kevin Costner Partners With 44 Blue Productions on Docuseries ‘Onward’