READING, Pa. - Soon, it will be a personal choice for Berks County employees or County building visitors to wear a mask inside.
 
"What it is, is a decision to lift the mask mandate," said County Commissioner Christian Leinbach, "but to do it in a responsible way."
 
The Berks County Commissioners voted to approve a resolution to suspend the county's mask mandate. The vote comes after weeks of the County reporting data showing COVID-19 slowing.
 
"We've had several weeks of declining case numbers," said Leinbach. "More importantly, significant declines in hospitalizations just week over week with Reading Hospital, we're down almost 50 percent and that's been consistent for several weeks."
 
Commissioner Leinbach says the Berks Heim and the Jail have their own sets of rules to abide by.
 
"The courts are looking at this as well in determining how they're going to handle it," he said.
 
There is no date set for the mandate to be lifted. "As soon as reasonably possible," said Leinbach. "We're working out the details."
