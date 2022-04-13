BERKS COUNTY, Pa. | We are learning more about how money from an Opioid settlement will be used here in Pennsylvania. The state's Attorney General Josh Shapiro said money will be going to all counties.
"We continue to fight this as best we can," said Stanley Papademetriou, executive director of the Council on Chemical Abuse.
Pennsylvania is slated to receive a little more than $1 billion from a multi-billion-dollar settlement with three major pharmaceutical companies stemming from the opioid crisis.
"The County will be receiving about $13.1 or $13.2 million over a number of years," said Papademetriou.
Papademetriou tells us they received approval from the Berks County Commissioners to handle those dollars. He said Berks County will not be receiving $13 million each year, and that it could get the money over the course of about 15 years. The money will have to be used to address opioid abuse.
"The bottom line is that there's going to be more resources available in the county for us to do work to address opioid use disorders, as well as other substance use and cooccurring mental health issues," said Papademetriou.
Papademetriou said they are looking at what programs they have in place that can continue, while also looking at ways to expand services and create new ones.
"For us, it's a new funding stream, but most importantly it's additional resources in our community that we still sorely need," said Papademetriou.
The Council on Chemical Abuse said there are still a lot of unknowns with the money, like when the money will come in and how often it will be received.