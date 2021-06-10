READING, Pa. | Three projects put forward by Berks County will receive over $884,000 in grant funding from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD,) according to Sen. Judy Schwank, Rep. Mark Rozzi and Manny Guzman.
Berks County will also receive $409,955 in State Intermediate Punishment Treatment Funds, for the Berks Intermediate Punishment project and $454,448 in Improvement of Adult Probation Service Grant-In-Aid Funds for the Berks County APO Grant in Aid project, reports say.
Officials say the funding will be used to provide treatment for individuals facing drug related offenses and to strengthen services for those on probation.
Berks will also receive $20,000 in support from the Capital Case Indigent Defense Funds, according to an officials release. The funds will be used for a mitigation expert for a capital homicide case from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
“These grant funds will have an immediate positive impact on the health and safety of all Berks County residents,” said Sen. Schwank. “Strategic investments in our justice system are crucial and have tremendous social benefits for entire communities.”
“This much-needed state support will go a long way to improve the criminal justice system here at home,” Rep. Rozzi said. “These grants will allow for the increase of treatment services, including supporting detox and alcohol intervention.
"In short, these funds will allow the people who want help find the support they need and progress toward making a positive impact in their family’s lives as well as in their community,” he added.