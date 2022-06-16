READING, Pa. – The Berks County commissioners have announced its first event to kick off the countdown to the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
The Semiquincentennial for the nation will be observed on July 4, 2026.
Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach announced Thursday at a commissioner’s meeting, that on June 30 at 10 a.m., the county, in conjunction with the Berks History Center and representatives from America 250PA, will unveil a display in the lobby of the Berks County Services Center featuring the Berks County Liberty Bell.
“People might ask, what do you mean by the Berks County Liberty Bell,” Leinbach said. “This is a bell that hung in the Berks County Courthouse and was rung on July 8th, 1776 to call the people of Reading and Berks County together for the first reading of the Declaration of Independence.”
“It’s pretty exciting to actually have the bell and that bell will be in our lobby with a copy of the Declaration of Independence in its facsimile form,” Leinbach added. “There's a possibility, and I'm not going to say what it is, but there may be a very exciting addition to the display just during that program. We haven't quite finalized the details, but we're working on that right now.”
Ronald R. Seaman, Chief Administrative Officer, noted that the bell hung in the first county courthouse on Penn’s Commons, at 5th and Penn Street.
Leinbach said it is amazing to consider that Berks County was in existence before the Declaration of Independence was signed and before there was a United States Constitution.