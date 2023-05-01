WEST READING, Pa. - The Berks County Trail Challenge is encouraging people to hit the trails to improve their health and wellness.

Reading Hospital director of community engagement, Courtney Powers, said it stems from the community health needs assessment.

"Health education and prevention and initiatives to address chronic disease have been a recurring theme," said Powers.

Now in its sixth year, participants will be able to find placards with a symbol on multiple trails around the county. Those symbols will be recorded on a challenge card.

"At the end of the challenge they would submit that and be entered to win a prize," said Powers.

Participants can add up to two trails not on the list. The challenge can be done alone or on guided hikes.

"Something new this year is we are including a guided hike schedule where the trail guides will be Spanish speaking," said Powers.

The Berks County Parks and Recreation Department and the Blue Mountain Eagle Climbing Club have partnered. Among the trails is the Union Canal Trail.

People can register for the challenge on BeWellBerks.org. Group hikes will take place at the following times and places:

Pagoda to Peace Rock White Trail, June 3, 10 a.m.

Antietam Lake to Mount Penn Loop, Saturday June 17, 10 a.m.

Perimeter Trail Loop, June 24, 10 a.m.

Green Hills Preserve, Saturday, July 8, 10 a.m.

Ridgeway Trail at Gibraltar Hill, July 15, 10 a.m.

Ridgeway Trail at Gibraltar Hill, July 29, 10 a.m.

Sand Spring and Tom Lowe Trails, August 12, 10 a.m.

Pagoda to Peace Rock White Trail, August 19, 10 a.m.

Neversink Trail, Orange Loop, August 26, 10 a.m.

Neversink Trail, Orange Loop, September 9, 10 a.m.

Perimeter Trail Loop, September 16, 10 a.m.

Union Canal Trail, October 14, 10 a.m.

"We all realize the importance of getting outside and the connection that recreation and being outside in our open spaces has to leading a healthy lifestyle," said Lisa Gauker with the Berks County Parks and Recreation Department.

The challenge will run until October 31.